Union Minister Rammohan Naidu Announces Affordable Seaplane Services in AP

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu announced that affordable seaplane services, branded as "Sea Play," will soon be accessible to the general public in Andhra Pradesh. During a event, he stated that the launch of these services is expected within the next 3-4 months.

The minister revealed that there are plans to operate four specific routes across the state, enhancing connectivity for residents and tourists alike. One of the key highlights includes a seaplane journey that will transport passengers to Punnamighat at the Prakasam Barrage, from where Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to take a flight to Srisailam.

In anticipation of the event, heavy security measures have been implemented at Punnami Ghat, ensuring the safety of all attendees. The seaplane, which has seating arrangements for a total of 14 passengers, is expected to boost tourism and facilitate quicker travel within the region.

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, along with several officials, is participating in this initiative, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving transport infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.