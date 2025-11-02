Union Minister unveils bronze statue of former minister Manikyala Rao

Tadepalligudem (WestGodavari District): Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma stated that the late former Endowments Minister, Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, was a great personality who demonstrated that money is not the primary measure of politics, but rather a service and noble thinking are.

On the occasion of Manikyala Rao’s 65th birth anniversary, the Union Minister, along with Government Whip and local MLA Bolisetti Srinivas, unveiled a bronze statue of the late leader at the SVR Circle in Tadepalligudem, West Godavari district. After the unveiling, they offered floral tributes at the statue. Union Minister Srinivasa Varma lauded Manikyala Rao’s dedication to the region’s development and said his contributions would never be forgotten.

Manikyala Rao’s daughter Sindhu, son-in-law Naveen, Kindness Society president Gattin Manikyala Rao, State Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Chairman Valavala Babji, State BJP General Secretary Prasanna Lakshmi, BJP Assembly in-charge for Tadepalligudem Eetakota Bhimashankar Rao (Tataji), State Secretary Bhogireddy Adilakshmi, BJP district president Ainampudi Sridevi, Srikalahasti constituency in-charge Kola Anand, BJP town president Duvva Srinu paid rich tributes to the late leader. Presiding over the meeting, MLA and Government Whip Bolisetti Srinivas recalled that Manikyala Rao had relentlessly fought for the establishment of NIT in the region. He said efforts to install the statue were initiated earlier by the family and BJP leaders, but could not materialize during the previous government. After becoming MLA, he ensured full support for the installation at the family’s request.

BJP district president Ainampudi Sridevi said she was inspired by Manikyala Rao’s life to enter politics. BJP state leader Prithviraj (Visakhapatnam) described him as an extraordinary leader who rose from humble beginnings. Former BJP state vice-president Koduru Lakshminarayana, Eluru district president Vikram Kishore, and district leader N.Tataji also spoke. MLC Somu Veerraju, Tanuku MLA Arumilli Radhakrishna, and Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkataraju paid floral tributes at the statue.