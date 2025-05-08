Use of drones beneficial to farmers

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi said that the use of drones in agriculture will be beneficial in many ways to farmers. An awareness programme was held for group conveners and officials on the use of drones in agriculture at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vetriselvi said that the role of drones is very important in improving agricultural productivity, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. She said that the government has focused on supporting the farmers with drone technology in agricultural cultivation. In this context, applications will be taken in 27 mandals in the district in the first phase to provide drones on government subsidy.

She said that the government has allocated 40 drones to the district in the first phase. The government will provide up to 50 per cent subsidy to the farmers for their purchase. She said that 31 people have already applied for this. Drones will be provided to those interested in operating drones in farmer groups and existing FPOs. She said that 10 to 15 villages have been categorised as a cluster.

Free training of drone pilots has already been provided in drone operation, but there is a need to further encourage women in this field. To get drones on subsidy, the first 5 members of the group who do not have bad debts in banks will have to open a bank account.

In this regard, the bank officials should provide full cooperation without any delay in the entire process. On this occasion, the Collector wished that the farmers who have taken drones will grow successfully.

District Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, District Agriculture Officer Habib Basha, APMIP PD P Ravikumar, LDM D Neeladri, officials of various banks, trained drone pilot farmers, and several agriculture department officials participated in the meeting.