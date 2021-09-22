Vamsadhara officials harassing my husband, says staffer's wife

Srikakulam: Wife of a junior technical assistant in irrigation department alleged that Vamsadhara river project officials were harassing her husband, B Mahesh. Speaking to media here on Tuesday, B Srilakshmi said that her husband lost promotion as senior technical assistant (STA) due to irregularities committed by officials who gave promotions to juniors to her husband. "My husband questioned irregularities and made several requests to officials but failed to get relief. Then he finally filed a petition before AP Administrative Tribunal (APAT) which passed an order in his favour," she said.

To know the procedure followed by the officials for providing promotions to JTAs as STAs, she said she had filed an application under the Right to Right to Information Act but officials refused divulge details and she had made an appeal.

In the meantime, officials deputed her husband to canal supervision duties despite he was afflicted with Covid twice and recovering she explained. Salary payment has also been stopped to her husband, Srilakshmi added. She also alleged that two senior employees in the office, B Govind Patnaik and P Ravi, were misguiding officials against her husband and were also threatening her and her husband with dire consequences.

She said they were also receiving calls from anti-social elements at the behest of these employees, she said and requested Vamsadhara higher officials to provide job security to her husband and also urged SP to provide security to her family members.