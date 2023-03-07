Vangaveeti Radha expresses solidarity with Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra

TDP Leader Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra is continuing in the Pileru constituency for the 37th day. The Padayatra started from Kalikiri Indirammanagar resort on Tuesday morning wherein Vijayawada TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha expressed solidarity with Lokesh Yuvagalam's padayatra at Kalikiri. Along with Nara Lokesh, Vangaveeti Radha walked in the padayatra.



Meanwhile, there were rumours that Vangaveeti Radha, who is the leader of TDP, will leave the party. Radha, who joined the TDP before the last election, did not contest on behalf of the party but limited himself to campaigning. However, Radha did not focus on any constituency.

Against this backdrop, there were rumours that he is leaving TDP and joining Jana Sena. However, with Vangaveeti Radha extending solidarity with Lokesh's padayatra seems to have put an end to the rumour.