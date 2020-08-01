Varalakshmi Vratams suspended at Annavaram temple

Kakinada: Annavaram Devasthanam Executive Officer Vendra Trinath Rao stated that the annual Samuhika Shravan Varalakshmi Vrathams conducted during Shravanam month at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple were cancelled owing to the instructions of the district Collector.

Speaking to the media here, Trinath Rao said that in the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19 and the swelling number of Covid-19 patients the collective Varalakshmi Vrathams annually organised by devotees have been suspended.

He advised the devotees not to come to the temple for Vratam during this month in view of the Covid-19. He appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the decision of the temple authorities and abide by their decision. He also advised the devotees to adhere to the norms relating to Covid-19 and perform the Vrathams in their houses only.

