Variety of handicrafts, saris attract visitors

Visakhapatnam: From baskets made of adda leaves to table mats, products that showcase Banjara needle work to saris with kantha work and bed linen, a variety of products were displayed at ' Weaves and Craft Bazaar'.

Featured by Craft Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP), the exhibition was inaugurated at Gandhi Community Hall at Daspalla Hills here on Wednesday.

In all, 15 weavers and eight craftsmen from across the country have put up their products at the counters. A wide variety of saris and handicrafts, including exquisite Bobbili saris, Ponduru Khadi clothes, Venkatagiri saris, eco-friendly board games, artifacts made from canvas, scroll and marble pebbles and natural fibre crafts form a part of the exhibits.

The exhibition-cum-sale that showcases a wide range of hand woven products and handicrafts will remain open till March 17 at the community centre from 10.30 am to 7 pm.