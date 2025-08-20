‘Veera Parivar Sahayak Yojana’ inaugurated

Vijayawada: A new legal service clinic ‘Veera Parivar Sahayak Yojana’ has been inaugurated for defense ex-servicemen and their families. The clinic is located at the ex-servicemen office within the Indira Gandhi Stadium Grounds.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Krishna District Principal Judge Guttala Gopi, Second Additional District Judge A Satyanand, Anti-Corruption District Judge P Bhaskara Rao, Bezwada Bar Association President AK Basha, and other judges and ex-servicemen. Principal District Judge Guttala Gopi stated that the service operates under the directives of Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant and is supported by the National Legal Services Authority, State Legal Services Authority, and District Legal Services Authority. He encouraged ex-servicemen and their family members to utilise the clinic to resolve their legal issues and receive necessary guidance and legal assistance.

Second Additional District Judge A Satyanand, who is also a mandal legal services officer, praised the initiative, calling it a great opportunity to help those who have served the country. He congratulated the Ex-Servicemen Association for establishing the clinic, which he said will help boost the morale of soldiers.

Krishna District Sainik Welfare Officer Dr K Kalyana Veena requested ex-servicemen and their families to visit the clinic every Saturday to get their legal problems resolved. AK Basha, president of the Bezwada Bar Association, highlighted the role of voluntary legal services, noting that lawyer B Shekhar Babu has provided his services free of charge. He called it a great opportunity for lawyers to serve those who have served the country. The event was presided over by District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Judge KV Ramakrishnaiah and was attended by a number of other judges and legal professionals.