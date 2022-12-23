Venkaiah unveils statue of Tenneti Viswanadham

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Former Vice- President Venkaiah Naidu unveiled the statue of freedom fighter and Andhra state's first revenue minister Tenneti Viswanadham. Venkaiah Naidu took part as the chief guest at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Andhra Kesari Centenary Junior College in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah said that Tenneti Viswanadham was one of the few leaders who adhered to moral values and principles and lived a life of public service.

He said that, he was introduced to Sri Tenneti Viswanadham during his study days at Andhra University, where scholars used to comment on epics like Bhagavata, Mahabharata, and Ramayanam in the literary meets organised by Tenneti. He said that his literary closeness with Tenneti changed his life. Naidu said that Andhra Kesari College, which is moving forward after ending its 50 years, has a brighter future.Viswanadham worked with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Prakasam Pantulu, Naidu said. Tenenti had a direct role in many big projects like the land reforms system, the establishment of Venkateswara University, and the construction of Krishna Barrage. Naidu said that the wealth of patriotism, selflessness, and virtue of Tenneti will inspire the youth of today's generation. Naidu advised youth to give priority to their mother tongue and preserve it. President Droupadi Murmu, former President Ramanath Kovind, former Chief Justice N V Ramana, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi studied in their mother tongue, he said.

Former Member of Parliament Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, Speaker Jatti Prasad Rao, Organiser Jammi Rama Rao, Legislators Adireddy Bhavani, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Industrialist Boppa Veeraswamy Nadam, Former MLAs Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, Renowned industrialist Kantipudi Sarvarayudu, Rajamahendri Chamber of Commerce President Lakshminarayana Javvar and others were present.