Venu Madhuri secures top post in Mega DSC
Tadepalligudem (West Godavari District): V Venu Madhuri from Tadepalligudem has achieved a remarkable feat by being selected for the sole Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) position in Zone 2, which covers three districts, in the prestigious Mega DSC 2025 competitive exams. The state education department released the DSC results on Friday night. Thousands of candidates competed for this single TGT post.
In a testament to her exceptional performance, Venu Madhuri also secured the 11th rank for a School Assistant post and the 17th rank for a Secondary Grade Teacher post in her district, qualifying for all three positions. Venu Madhuri comes from a family of educators. Her father, Mohan Reddy, is a School Assistant Teacher, and her mother, Srilakshmi, serves as the Headmistress of a primary special school. Her sister, Anuchandana, is also a teacher at the Narsapuram Municipality.