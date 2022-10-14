Verify quality of product before purchase, consumers told

Vijayawada: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) State Joint Director T Sujatha has suggested the consumers to buy ISI-hallmarked goods and products, mainly gold ornaments.

Vasavya Mahila Mandali conducted a meeting in collaboration with BIS on 'Importance of Quality Standards in regular life' here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Director requested customers not to fall prey to the traders and purchase after checking quality and hallmark labels. She asked the people to raise a complaint at [email protected] in case anyone is deceived by the shops. She also stated that a BIS care app is also available for knowing the product's quality.

Vasavya Mahila Mandali president B Keerthi, Hallmark Association president Rama Chandra Rao, Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the meeting.