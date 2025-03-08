Veterinary students seek divine intervention to solve their demand

Tirupati: The indefinite strike by SV Veterinary University students demanding a hike in their stipends entered its 33rd day on Friday, while the relay hunger strike reached its 29th day.

As part of their ongoing protest, students gathered at Alipiri Padala Mandapam in Tirupati, breaking coconuts and offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara, urging divine intervention for the swift resolution of their demands. The students knelt in prayer, seeking the temple deity’s blessings to prompt authorities and the government to address their plight.

The students emphasised that they dedicate their careers to the nation’s welfare, but their future remains uncertain. They vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met, urging society to acknowledge their struggle and calling on responsible authorities to respond.

Currently, UG interns receive a stipend of Rs 7,000, PG students Rs 9,000, and PhD scholars Rs 10,000 which was unchanged for the past 13 years. The students point out that these amounts are significantly lower compared to stipends for medical students. They are demanding an increase to Rs 25,000 for UG interns, Rs 50,000 for PG students, and Rs 75,000 for PhD scholars.