Vijayawada: Civic chief directs officials to resolve grievances of citizens

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh on Monday participated in the Dial Your Commissioner programme and received complaints from the denizens.

The VMC is conducting the programme to address the grievances of the people. Residents from Bhavanipuram, Singh Nagar, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, RR Pet, Chitti Nagar, Currency Nagar and other areas dialed to the VMC Commissioner and requested the latter to address their problems. Complaints were made on bad condition of man holes, shortage of drinking water, poor drainage maintenance, street lighting, birth certificate, allotment of house site etc. The commissioner assured that their grievances will be addressed and instructed the officials concerned to look into the matter and solve their problems.

Additional commissioner A Mohana Rao, Chief Engineer D Mariyanna, Deputy commissioner (revenue) Venkata Lakshmi and other officials attended the meeting.