Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy generosity towards ailing volunteer

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proved his generosity once again by coming to the rescue of a volunteer, who has been working with dedication and extending his services to the people for the past four years despite his two damaged kidneys.

Jakkula Sombabu is a Dalit and working as volunteer at the Secretariat 5 in Ward 20 in Murali Nagar of Kanuru mandal. He met the Chief Minister along with his mother Venkamma and brothers Janardhan and Naveem at the volunteers’ felicitation programme here on Friday and sought financial help to overcome his kidney ailment. Moved by his condition, the CM ordered the provide immediate financial help of Rs 2 lakh to the family, besides a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also ordered NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao to sanction a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to Sombabu for undergoing dialysis at regular intervals. Assuring the family that the government would bear the expenses needed for kidney transplantation, CM Jagan directed the officials to expedite the formalities of online registration for Sombabu’s kidney transplantation. Collector Dilli Rao handed over Rs 2 lakh cheque to Sombabu family within an hour of the CM instructions. He said the other financial help as ordered by the Chief Minister would be fulfilled in the next few days.

Sombabu and his family members expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.