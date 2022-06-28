Vijayawada: Fire breaks out in Chaitanya college building in city

Vijayawada (NTR District): Fire broke out in a corporate college campus in Labbipet on MG Road on Monday. The staff noticed the fire and smoke coming out of a room on second floor and immediately alerted fire station near the control room. The fire tenders reached the college campus and extinguished the fire.

According to information, fire broke out in a room on the second floor of the building of Sri Chaitanya College due to short circuit. The college management sent all the intermediate students out of the campus immediately. The campus, located on the busy MG road, is one of the biggest campuses in the city.

Luckily, fire did not spread to other rooms and fire tenders rushed to the campus and brought the fire under control. Electrical wires and other materials worth Rs 50,000 were damaged in the mishap. Under the supervision of Assistant District Fire Officer PS Naidu, fire personnel extinguished the fire. College management was relieved as no untoward incident took place in the mishap.