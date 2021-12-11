Vijayawada: Justice Chandru backs Jagan govt

Vijayawada: Retired Judge of Madras High Court Justice Chandru, on whose life film Jai Bhim is made, on Friday supported the Andhra Pradesh State government in various cases.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Bezwada Bar Association on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, the retired judge stated that the AP government filed an application against the two judges part of the full bench in the trifurcation of Amaravati Capital Bill case which is a genuine request.

He pointed out that the two judges in the trifurcation case have lands in Amaravati and the AP government fears that it would not get justice.

He pointed out that the AP High Court has dismissed an FIR filed on the land scam in Amaravati where the judges have received the benefit of house sites by the previous government.

He opined that the judges should not have heard those cases as they were also beneficiaries. But the judges have quashed the FIR, he said and made castigating comments against AP High Court.

Justice Chandru said that the Andhra Pradesh government is fighting a battle for its survival or to prove its existence during the current circumstance. The AP government's war was not against the political rivals, but against the judiciary, he added.

He also took exception to the AP High Court judges for asking police to register cases against those who made comments on the judiciary, handed over the case to the CBI which is now trying to go to America to arrest one of the accused. He found fault with the style of functioning of the AP High Court, where the judiciary is putting tests to the elected government on every case.

He pointed out that the elected government had finally withdrawn the three capitals bills thinking that it cannot get justice till the so-called judges are retired. "The judges in the AP high court are threatening the elected government by asking for President's Rule which is very unfortunate," added Justice Chandru.