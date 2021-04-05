Vijayawada: Religious leaders help sought for containing Covid-19

Vijayawada: In view of the spread of the pandemic throughout the State, everyone should take precautions to contain its spread, said Joint Collector (Welfare) K Mohan Kumar while addressing the heads of all religions at the conference hall here on Monday.

As per the direction of the District Collector, the meeting with all the religious heads was organised seeking their cooperation in containing the spread of the virus.

The Joint Collector pointed out that the coronavirus started spreading once again and it is high time the religious heads should take care of devotees visiting the places of worship. "There should not be any negligence in the implementation of Covid19 regulations," he said.

The devotees should be asked to wear masks, maintain physical distance and wash their hands regularly, he said.

The joint collector recalled that the district administration has been taking all the measures to contain the spread of the virus by adopting three Ts—testing, tracing and treating.

He appealed to the religious heads to strive to bring awareness among the devotees on the precautions to be taken while visiting the places of worship. In addition, the staff should be strictly told to wear masks and sanitise their hands regularly.

Stating that the district administration had already vaccinated 2.5 lakh persons in the district, he appealed to everyone above 45 years of age to get vaccinated.

District additional medical and health officer Dr J Usha Rani warned that the new strain of virus is spreading fast and everyone should be more careful by wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Allaying fears of the religious heads, she said that vaccination is safe and there would be no side effects.

Minority welfare officer Riaz Sultana recited the precautions to be taken to contain the spread of virus.

Assistant commissioner of Endowments V Satyanarayana appealed to the temple priests to give announcements through mike on the importance of wearing masks and cleaning of hands.

The religious heads appealed to the district administration to undertake vaccination programme at the places of worship also.