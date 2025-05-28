Vijayawada students excel at SOF

Vijayawada: Three students from Vijayawada have secured top ranks in the SOF exam for 2024-25. G Gowtham Reddy, a student from Atkinson High School, achieved the first rank in the International Social Studies Olympiad, earning a gold medal and a merit certificate. Ch Kavya Sree, a student from Atkinson High School, also claimed the first rank in the Olympiad, receiving a gold medal and a merit certificate. Bhuvan Saharsh J, a student from N St Mathew’s Public School, claimed the first rank in the International Mathematics Olympiad, earning a gold medal and a merit certificate.

This year SOF saw participation of millions of students across 72 countries, including over 15, 400 students from Vijayawada. Notable schools from Vijayawada, Atkinson High School and N St Mathew’s Public School were among the participants. SOF organised a felicitation ceremony at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi to recognise the International Olympiad winners and teachers of academic year 2024-25.

A total of 750 students and teachers attended the ceremony. The occasion was graced by chief guest Justice JK Maheshwari, Judge, Supreme Court of India. During the event, the top three SOF worldwide rank winners from classes First to Twelve that participated in eight Olympiad exams were recognised.

The 74 international rank-1 winners received Rs 50,000 in addition to an international gold medal and a merit certificate, while the 74 international rank-2 winners received Rs 25,000 as well as an international silver medal and a merit certificate, and 74 international rank-3 holders were given Rs 10,000, a bronze medal, and a merit certificate.