Vijayawada: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unable to explain his achievements, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : The YSRCP government is not in a position to greet people on the occasion of state bifurcation day and highlight its achievements in the past four years, said TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. Stating that YSRCP government is responsible for present confusion on capital and the state has been marching backward with the destructive policies of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he challenged the Chief Minister to narrate his government’s performance in the past four years.

Speaking to media persons at party state office in Mangalagiri on Friday, Naidu said that the TDP government had strived hard for wealth generation despite state bifurcation and financial crisis during 2014-19 and aimed at linking rivers and develop port-led economy in the state.

He said the TDP government completed 72 per cent of Polavaram project works. However, the YSRCP government stalled the project works in the name of reverse tendering. The current government completed only 4 per cent of project works after coming to power, he said.

Chandrababu said that the AP achieved 10.8 per cent growth rate and bagged top rank in the country and achieved 11 per cent growth in agriculture sector. With increase in corruption and destructive policies, the state was caught in debt trap, he alleged.

He said that under the ‘destructive rule’ of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state revenue fell drastically. While the state’s revenue stood at Rs 66786 crore during 2019, the Telangana revenue was at 69,620 crore. The AP revenue stands at Rs 94,916 crore during 2023 while Telangana revenue stands at Rs 1,32,175 crore. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy should answer on why the revenue fell under his rule.

The TDP chief said that as a family head of Telugu people, he was expressing concern over state’s backward journey and promised to reconstruct the state. He said that the TDP was committed to make poor the rich and stated that there should be no poor people in AP by 2047. He said the TDP is going to adopt P-4 formula (Poor, Public, Private and Partnership) to bring back the state forward on economy front.