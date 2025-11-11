‘Vikas 2K25’ SDG expo poster released

Vijayawada: The Android App Development Training Programme organised by the MSME Skill Development Centre, Government of India, concluded successfully at Vikas College of Engineering and Technology, Nunna, on Monday.

On the occasion, the poster for the national-level “Inno Vikas 2K25” Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Expo, scheduled to be held from December 29 to 31 was formally launched.

PMI Tooling Company Head Engineer G Bhanu Prasad attended the event as the chief guest and addressed the students. He explained that Flutter is an innovative programming technology that simplifies mobile app creation and enables students to build startups with ease. He said that around 15 lakh mobile apps are developed globally every year and expressed hope that Vikas students would contribute to this growing field.

Dr Murali Krishna detailed the achievements of the students who underwent the training. Later, Bhanu Prasad and Dr Murali Krishna presented appointment orders to 125 students who secured placements in various companies.

College Principal Dr Parameswara Rao announced that the upcoming Science and Technology Expo would focus on the 17 SDGs set by the UN and Government of India, expecting participation from over 3,000 students. Vikas Educational Institutions Chairman N Narsi Reddy presided over the event and congratulated the students, emphasising the importance of regular skill development programmes. Dr D Anandababu, Dr J Pawan Sai, Dean Shekhar Rajan, and TPO Ganesh participated.