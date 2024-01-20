Villagers demand supply of essential commodities on time

Alur (Kurnool district): Alleging that ration was not supplied for the past 19 days, the residents of Agraharam village in Alur mandal staged a protest in front of Tahsildar office on Friday. They demanded supply of essential commodities on time and without delay.

The villagers complained that essential commodities were never supplied to them through Mobile Dispensing Unit on time even for a month. They said that they are facing the same problem every month. 19 days passed, but still they didn’t receive the essential commodities, they complained.

The villagers said that they have complained to the officials concerned several times, but no action was taken till date. They warned of staging a protest at the district Collectorate, if essential commodities are not supplied in the first week of every month.

Later, the villagers submitted a representation to the Tahsildar.