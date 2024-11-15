Viraal fever outbreak hits BC Welfare Gurukul School in Satyavedu

Tirupati: An outbreak of viral fever has impacted several students at Jyotirao Phule BC Welfare Gurukul School in Satyavedu of Tirupati district. Students showing symptoms of fever are currently receiving treatment at the local Community Health Center (CHC).

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar visited the health center on Thursday to assess the students’ condition and directed medical officers to ensure they receive the best possible care.

During his visit, the Collector observed that 56 students from the school were under treatment, with one student referred to Ruia Hospital for advanced care. Dr Venkateswar assured that all students are in stable condition and instructed officials to prioritise a swift recovery. He also inquired into the cause of the viral fever and emphasised the need for maintaining hygienic conditions at the school, including regular cleaning of restrooms and providing clean drinking water.

The Collector advised welfare officials to treat these students as their own children and ensure that hostel facilities are well-maintained. Sullurpet RDO Kiranmayi, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, DCHS Ananda Murthy, and BC Welfare Officer Chandrasekhar were also present. Meanwhile, Minister for BC Welfare, and Textiles S Savitha was also alerted to the situation as the students were reported unwell due to viral fever. She immediately called the district Collector, DM&HO and BC Welfare officials, instructing them to take every necessary step to support the students.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari conveyed to the Minister that heavy rains over the past two days may have contributed to the viral outbreak. The health department has conducted blood tests to confirm viral infection and the students are receiving proper medical attention. In one severe case, a student with breathing difficulties was transferred to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.