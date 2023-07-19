Live
Visakhapatnam: A couple commits suicide
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: A tragic incident took place at Kommadi in Madhurawada as a couple allegedly committed suicide in their apartment.
The incident happened at a private apartment. The deceased were identified as Rajarajeshwari (50) and her husband MVK Prasad (54).
According to preliminary reports, the couple committed due to financial difficulties.
A case has been registered and an investigation is on.
