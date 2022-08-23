Visakhapatnam: Trade unions raise voice against four labour codes

Visakhapatnam: The all-party trade unions staged a demonstration from Jagadamba junction to the collector's office as a mark of protest against the BJP government's move to change labour laws into four labour codes.

Speaking on the occasion, the trade union leaders said due to the changed labour laws, there is a risk of workers being deprived of the basic right to organise a protest and form a union.

CITU leader R K S V Kumar said the job security would also be lost in the form of contract, outsourcing and fixed term employment. CITU leader KM Srinivas opined that there would be a higher scope for the workers to depend on the management's mercy.

AITUC leader Padala Ramana said the working class across the country was fighting against the four labour codes.

AITUC leader D Adinarayana clarified that although many state governments are against the codes, it is not right to force the state governments to implement them.

He said that a meeting would be held with the labour ministers of the respective states on August 25 and 26 in Tirupati.

The all-party trade union leaders demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government should withdraw from participating in these meetings.

The existing labour laws will benefit the workers and it is the responsibility of the Central and state governments to implement them effectively, trade union leaders opined.

They said if these laws are changed in favour of the employers, the rights of the workers will be lost and the families of the workers will be left on the road.

Trade unions are demanding that the state government should withdraw these labour codes.

CITU leader V Krishna Rao, INTUC leader K Eswara Rao, IFTU leader Y Kondaiah, TNTUC leader M Sri Krishna, YSRTUC leader Y Mastanappa, among other leaders took part in the protest.