VIT-AP celebrates National Library Week

Vijayawada: VIT-AP University organised National Library Week celebrations at Zilla Parishad High School at Mandadam with the title, “Improving Reading Habits among School Children,” on Thursday. University librarian

Dr Ch Veeranjaneyulu presided over the meeting with Dr Chekka Banerjee, Dean of the VIT School of Law, as chief guest.

Dr Veeranjaneyulu highlighted the significant role libraries played in India’s history, particularly during the freedom struggle. Encouraging students to make the most of the resources available at libraries, he urged them to read the history of library movement and learn about Gadicharla Hari Sarvothama Rao, Ayyanki Venkata Ramanaiah, Vavilaa Gopalakrishnaiah, Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Nehru and present generation great people like APJ Abdul Kalam, PV Narasimha Rao and the writers of Telugu language.

Dr Banerjee emphasised the importance of students cultivating a habit of reading textbooks rather than spending excessive time on mobile phones and television. He also stressed the role of parents in fostering an environment conducive to nurturing academic talent. Students from VIT-AP School of Law joined the initiative, sharing their personal experiences on the impact of reading and the role it plays in their academic and personal journeys.

Headmistress Jhansi, along with other teachers, extended their best wishes to the students on the occasion of Children’s Day.