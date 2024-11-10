vizag cops destroy seized noisy silencers

Visakhapatnam : A section of people, youth in particular, have been removing silencers installed by the companies from their two-wheelers and replacing them with noise-emitting ones, leading to increased noise and air pollution in Visakhapatnam.

With several people raising complaints against the noisy two-wheelers that also emit much smoke, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi considered placing a check on the issue.

Keeping the growing complaints in view, the CP instructed the department personnel to launch a special drive and remove such noisy silencers on the spot. Following which, the city police launched an extensive drive to remove the altered silencers from the two-wheelers.

The Commissioner of Police mentioned that such modified silencers cause great inconvenience to pedestrians and fellow motorists and the drive aims to address the unwarranted trend which is growing in the city in recent times.

As part of the drive, the police from the law and order and traffic jointly conducted a drive to remove and seize 181 silencers in the city. The seized silencers were destroyed at Visakhapatnam Beach Road on Saturday under the supervision of the City Police Commissioner.