Vizag Navy Marathon 2025 draws thousands of runners

The Vizag Navy Marathon 2025 took place today (Sunday) along Beach Road, attracting approximately 18,000 participants across multiple categories, including the 42K, 21K, 10K, and 5K runs. The event also welcomed foreign runners from around 17 countries, highlighting its international appeal.

The marathon commenced with the 42K run being flagged off by Eastern Naval Commander Sanjay Bhalla, while the 21K run was inaugurated by his wife, Priya Bhalla. District Collector Harendhira Prasad officiated the start of the 10K run, and Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi kicked off the 5K segment.

Participants displayed great enthusiasm throughout the event, which saw traffic restrictions imposed along Beach Road to ensure safety. The successful marathon not only showcased the spirit of athleticism but also reinforced the community's commitment to promoting health and fitness.