Vizianagaram: Blood donation camp held on Lokesh birthday

Vizianagaram: TDP cadre organised the birthday celebrations of party leader and minister Nara Lokesh in a grand way on Thursday. A huge blood donation camp was conducted where tens of youth donated blood on the occasion.

MLAs, minister Kondapalli Srinivas, MP K Appala Naidu and others took part in the programme. Minister Srinivasa and MP Appala Naidu have cut a huge cake at TDP district office and before that, special pujas were performed for the well-being of Lokesh at Pydithalli temple.

Later, Kondapalli Srinivas said that Lokesh is a young leader with broad vision and working to develop the state in all aspects. As a minister for IT, Lokesh is working to bring several IT firms here to provide huge employment to our youth. He is the torchbearer for the youth, he said.

Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Gajapathi Raju said that the new MLAs in AP Assembly are following in the footsteps of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and learning a lot from him. On the occasion youth from MVGR and other colleges, Telugu Yuvata members donated blood in the blood donation camp. Aditi said that blood collected here would be utilised at government hospital for the needy patients.

Bobbili MLA Baby Naina and others attended the programme. Later, the party leaders donated Rs 1.68 lakh to the deaf and dumb school in Vizianagaram city.