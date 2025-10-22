Vizianagaram SP pays tributes to martyrs

Vizianagaram: District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar stated that many police officers sacrificed their lives for the internal security, safeguarding people from terrorists and Maoists.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day programme held here on Tuesday, the SP said that the police personnel fought against the anti-social forces and allowed the people to live in peace.

The SP assured that the department will always stand by the families of the police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The SP unveiled a book containing the details of 191 police officers who died in the line of duty across the country.

He offered tributes to the martyrs on the occasion.

District Chief Justice M Babita, District Collector Rama Sundar Reddy, MLA Adithi Vijayalakshmi and other police officers held a rally from the District Police Office to the Collector’s Office junction.