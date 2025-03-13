VMRDA takes up two iconic projects in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the need for world class infrastructure to support the city’s development in view, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has now planned two iconic projects in the fast-developing Madhurawada area in Visakhapatnam.

As part of it, the VMRDA released request for proposals (RFPs) for the two iconic projects under PPP mode here on Wednesday.

An extent of 8.82 acres of land near Law College road at Rushikonda has been identified for the development of a concept project East Coast Habitat Centre.

The centre is envisaged to be a multifunctional space catering to the needs of individuals, corporates, Inter Governmental Organizations (IGOs), State and Central government institutions, business houses, foreign individuals, NRI’s, etc.

The project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 460 crore.

Meanwhile, as part of the tourist attractions and infrastructure development, the VMRDA plans to develop an experience and virtual reality arena and a 3-star hotel to cater to all segments and generations.

The city’s current status and its future prospects as a tourism destination create a very favourable environment for the establishment of a new age experience destination that combines virtual reality, augmented reality, and interactive gaming.

It offers a mix of experiences, allowing tourists/visitors to engage with technology in innovative ways.

About 2.82 acres of land located at Rushikonda of Visakhapatnam has been identified for the development of the project.