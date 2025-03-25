Live
Vontimitta Brahmotsavam booklet released
Highlights
Tirumala: The TTD chairman BR Naidu along with EO J Syamala Rao released the booklet of Sri Rama Navami annual Brahmotsavam at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district at Tirumala on Monday.
The event took place during the board meeting at Annamayya Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion the TTD chairman said the annual fete will be observed with grandeur from April 5-15 while the state festival of the celestial Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam will be observed on April 11.
Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam were also present apart from the TTD Trust board members.
