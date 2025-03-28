Vontimitta temple gears up for Brahmotsavam

Vontimitta/Tirumala: Elaborate arrangements are underway for the annual Brahmotsavam at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama temple.

As the annual Brahmotsavamn in YSR Kadapa district is set to commence in the next 10 days, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary along with JEO Veerabrahmam and other officials inspected the arrangements on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Chowdary said the mega religious annual fete will be observed from April 5 to 15 with Sri Rama Navami coupled with Dhwajarohanam on April 6 and the state festival of Sri Sitarama Kalyanam on April 11.

He directed the officials to complete the development works in the temple as decided within the stipulated time.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the celestial kalyanam for which around one lakh devotees are expected, he said and instructed the officials to decorate the Kalyana Vedika venue in an attractive manner.

He later inspected the galleries of Kalyana Vedika and their capacities, Annaprasadam arrangements, German sheds, flower and electrical illumination to be made and others in detail. He also visited VIP guest house for CM and made a few suggestions to the officials concerned.

Chief engineer Satyanarayana, SE (electrical) Venkateswarlu, GM, IT, Sesha Reddy, deputy EO P V Natesh Babu, VGO Sadalakshmi and other departmental officers participated.