VSEZ records 22% growth in exports
Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) recorded exports to the tune of Rs 1.27 lakh crore during the first half of 2024-25, registering a growth of 22 per cent over previous year for the corresponding period.
Announcing the achievement, Zonal Development Commissioner of VSEZ Srinivas Muppaala stated that of this, services exports reached Rs 78,376 crore and merchandise exports touched Rs 49,368 crore.
During the period July-September, two new SEZ unit proposals, Andhra Pradesh - one, Telangana – one, have been approved. VSEZ attracted investment of Rs.1,12,276 crore and generated employment of 6.18 lakh people as on March 31, 2024. Further, he informed that during July-September, one new SEZ unit proposal was granted ap-proval in the state of Telangana and one new SEZ unit proposal in Andhra Pradesh. The newly-approved SEZ units will make an investment of Rs 11 crore and provide employment to 305 people. In Andhra Pradesh, one new SEZ unit proposal has been granted approval to Innocito Private Limited for rendering IT/IT enabled services in Wipro Limited Special Economic Zone, Visa-khapatnam. In Telangana, one new SEZ Unit proposal has been granted approval to M/s. Terafina Services India Private Limited for rendering IT Services.