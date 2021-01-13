Vundavalli Aruna Kumar criticises political blame game over temple attacks

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar said that it is not correct on the part of political parties to give a political colour to the attacks on temples and idols.



Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Arun Kumar said that in his opinion, there was no political party behind the attacks. The police have the efficiency and capacity to nab the miscreants responsible, if the government gives them free hand, he observed.

But ruling and opposition parties are blaming each other to derive political mileage in the name of attacks on temples and Gods, he alleged.

This way, he said, the two main parties were giving a space to BJP in the state which has only one per cent votes.

"Religion is a belief and every one in the society should respect other's religion and beliefs. If BJP is so committed to cow protection, why its government has failed to bring down beef exports from the country, which is in third place in the world in beef exports after Brazil and Australia?" he said.