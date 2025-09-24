Waltair Division organises POSH awareness workshop

Visakhapatnam: Takin proactive steps to promote a safe and dignified workplace, Waltair Division launched an extensive awareness campaign focused on preventing sexual harassment at work. The initiative, guided by Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra, president ECoRWWO Jyotsna Bohra, and senior divisional personnel officer Jusuf Kabir Ansari, sensitised the staff on legal provisions and responsibilities concerning sexual harassment.

As part of this campaign, Waltair Division, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FLO, organised a workshop here on Tuesday. The session was designed to educate employees across all categories on the key provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The focus was on instilling confidence among female employees and encouraging them to report any form of harassment without hesitation. The workshop included detailed discussions on the Act’s guidelines, reporting procedures, and implications of violations.

FICCI FLO, the women’s wing of FICCI, has been supporting women for over four decades through its 21 chapters across India. Distinguished guests at the workshop included Ambreen Anjum, founder of FLO’s Vijayawada chapter, Y Hema, POSH mentor and trainer and other FLO executive members.

Their expert guidance enabled railway staff in attendance to gain valuable insights into the legal and practical aspects of POSH compliance. Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra reaffirmed Waltair Division’s commitment to fostering an environment where dignity and safety remain paramount. He highlighted that such awareness programmes empower all staff, especially women. The DRM also emphasised the Indian railways’ role in advancing women’s empowerment through conducive employment practices and opportunities for participation across job roles.

In her address, Jyotsna Bohra emphasised the significant role of the ECoR Women’s Welfare Organisation in advancing women’s rights, building social security for women employees and their spouses and organising awareness drives aimed at boosting confidence.

FICCI FLO executive members highlighted that beyond raising awareness about the POSH Act, FLO is actively involved in skill development and entrepreneurship programmes as well. These initiatives equip women with skills and guidance needed for career advancement, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.