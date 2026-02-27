War of words in Council over Seema project, TTD ghee issue

Vijayawada: Sharpe changes marked proceedings in the Legislative Council on Thursday as Leader of the Opposition Botcha Satyanarayana and water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu clashed during Question Hour over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and remarks allegedly made by the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Raising the issue, Satyanarayana accused the state government of evading a direct reply on whether the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s claim, that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme was stalled due to his intervention, was true or false. He demanded a categorical clarification and sought a timeline for resumption and completion of the project, terming the reported remarks an affront to Rayalaseema’s interests.

Responding, Ramanaidu said political statements made in a neighbouring State were often aimed at local electoral gains and should not be misconstrued. He stated that proceedings before the National Green Tribunal in 2020 had resulted in restrictions on the project. Questioning the previous government’s commitment, he asked why works were not continued between 2021 and 2024 if the scheme was a priority.

The minister further alleged that bills worth Rs 900 crore were cleared in 2021 under the previous YSRCP regime and sought details on expenditure without corresponding water delivery. He maintained that the present government remained committed to Rayalaseema’s irrigation needs and cited ongoing works under the GNSS and related link canals to enhance water-carrying capacity up to 80,000 cusecs.

Later, speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point, Satyanarayana said the government had failed to clearly deny or confirm the Telangana Chief Minister’s remarks, reiterating his demand for transparency.

The House also witnessed heated arguments over the alleged adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala laddus supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

YSRCP members pressed for a full-fledged discussion, accusing the government of politicising the issue and shielding private dairy interests. Satyanarayana alleged irregularities in procurement and questioned the role of Heritage and other dairy suppliers, saying devotees’ sentiments had been hurt.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav responded that the government was prepared for a detailed debate and was even willing to extend the sitting to present a comprehensive statement.

He accused the Opposition of staging a walkout to avoid hearing the government’s reply.

The Council Chairman clarified procedural aspects, stating that no formal authorisation letter for a statement had been issued from his office, triggering further wrangling between the treasury and Opposition benches.

Amid slogan shouting and repeated adjournments, the Chair finally adjourned the House to reconvene at 10 am on Friday.