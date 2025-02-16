Waste-to-Wealth centres to serve as revenue sources for panchayats

Gonegandla (Kurnool district): District Collector P Ranjith Basha emphasised that Waste-to-Wealth centres should serve as revenue sources for village panchayats. On Saturday, the Collector inspected the Waste-to-Wealth Centre in Gonagandla Mandal headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that all Waste-to-Wealth Centres in the district should be carried out properly. He directed the District Panchayat Officer (DPO) to ensure that people segregate wet and dry waste before handing it over to the village panchayat staff. He instructed the staff to work with public to keep villages clean.

The Collector suggested that officials create awareness among villagers about digging compost pits on their own lands for producing vermicompost. He also instructed the village panchayat staff to convert the collected wet waste into vermicompost and process dry waste to generate income.

Additionally, he directed the DPO to ensure that CLAP Mitra workers at the waste centres receive their wages on time and that they operate efficiently.

The Collector emphasized the need to plant trees around Waste-to-Wealth Centres to create a pleasant environment. He instructed the DPO to raise awareness among farmers about using vermicompost. He also praised the well-maintained Waste-to-Wealth Centre in Gonagandla Mandal and ordered the development of similar centres across the district.

During his visit, the Collector personally inspected the process of feeding dry waste into the plastic cutter for processing. He also interacted with farmers present at the centre and encouraged them to use vermicompost.

Later, the Collector planted a coconut tree at the Waste-to-Wealth Centre.

Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, ZP CEO Nasara Reddy, DPO Bhaskar, Sarpanch Hymavati, and other officials accompanied the collector.