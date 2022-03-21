Weather alert: Andhra Pradesh to receive rains for next two days amid expected cyclone

The low pressure area in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal and its adjoining southern Andaman Sea turned into a severe depression on Sunday. It is likely to move north along the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is expected to turn into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and will be named 'Asani'.



It is likely to rain on Monday and Tuesday in many parts of the coastal and Rayalaseema areas due to the effect of this low pressure. The meteorological department said that there could be an effect of thunder and lightning along with scattered thundershowers are expected across the coast and in Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, IMD has issued yellow warnings to the Andaman Islands. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration has been alerted by IMD warnings of a possible cyclone and preparing the army for relief operations. Strong winds are already prevailing in the Andaman and Nicobar region with the effect of low pressure.

The cyclone will move along the Andaman Islands towards the coasts of Myanmar and southern Bangladesh, said IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mahapatra. He clarified that in the Andaman Islands it does not cross the coast. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall over the northern, central Andaman and southern Andaman districts, including Port Blair.