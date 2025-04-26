Weather Alert: Heatwaves and rain predicted for AP and Telangana

The weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is experiencing a rapid shift, with clear sunshine in some areas and rain in others. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwaves in certain parts while also forecasting rain with thunderstorms across the Telugu states. Rising temperatures are expected today, with severe heatwaves affecting both regions.

Meteorological officials from the Hyderabad centre have indicated a likelihood of heatwaves in several districts of northern Telangana this Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime temperatures are also predicted to be elevated across many areas of the state. An orange alert has been issued for 11 districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Medak. Maximum temperatures are projected to soar, with Adilabad expected to hit 44.6 degrees Celsius and Hyderabad reaching a minimum of 39.1 degrees.

On Friday, the highest recorded temperatures were in Nizamabad (45 degrees), Adilabad (44.6 degrees), Ramagundam (43.2 degrees), with other locations also witnessing significant heat.

Today, isolated light rain is anticipated in several districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and others, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre has alerted residents to the potential for extreme heatwave conditions on Saturday. The Disaster Management Agency has advised the public to take necessary precautions against the intense sun and heat. Severe heatwaves are expected in several mandals, particularly in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari districts, with severe heat warnings extending into Sunday.

On Friday, temperatures soared in various locations, including Vempalle (42.9 degrees), Gajulapalle (42.5 degrees), and multiple areas recording temperatures exceeding 40 degrees. Authorities have also cautioned that unseasonal rains accompanied by lightning could occur, advising residents to avoid standing under trees during storms.