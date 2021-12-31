Weather update: Rain to continue in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days

The parts of Andhra Pradesh is receiving rain for the last three days due to the easterly winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal to the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Scattered rains lashed the coast on Thursday with this effect.

The meteorological department has forecasted scattered showers in the southern coast and Rayalaseema in the next two days. In addition, the daytime weather has been cool in many places due to the influence of these easterly winds.

On the other hand, scattered rains lashed Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, and Kadapa districts from Thursday. Along with Tirupati, heavy rains lashed Srikalahasti once again. In some places, the intensity of rainfall is very high.

Heavy to heavy rains continue in and around Tirupati and some inland areas are likely to be inundated. Rains are expected in the southern parts of Kadapa district and eastern parts of Chittoor district for another 24 hours.