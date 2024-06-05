Live
Just In
With change in govt imminent, CID office shut
- DGP has reportedly given oral orders to seal the CID’s Tadepalli office in the Guntur district
- Sources say he ordered the CID staff to evacuate the building immediately with a strict injunction against removing any items from the premises
Mangalagiri: Following the debacle of YSRCP in the electoral battle, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) appeared to have come under intense scrutiny. According to highly reliable sources, with the ongoing vote tallying that indicates a decisive lead for the TDP, the Director General of Police (DGP) has purportedly given oral orders to seal the CID’s Tadepalli office in the Guntur district.
Unforeseen developments unfolded this Tuesday afternoon when an Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) commandant, followed by his team, made an unannounced visit to the CID headquarters at Tadepalli. He ordered the CID staff to evacuate the building immediately with a strict injunction against removing any items from the premises. The CID officials, seeking an explanation for the abrupt order, were reportedly informed by the commandant that his actions were in compliance with instructions from the DGP. This led to the entire CID workforce, including officers, vacating the office. The office, which houses close to 90 personnel, was promptly locked.
The backdrop to this event could be surmised with the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in September 2023, in connection with Rs 371-crore skill development case.
The NDA’s clear victory has caused consternation among several CID officials involved in the case. In anticipation of the election results, some sought to engage with TDP’s senior leadership to vindicate themselves regarding Naidu’s arrest.