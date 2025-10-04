With new GST reforms, farmers to benefit immensely

Anakapalli: Focusingon ‘Super GST-Super Savings’, district Collector Vijaya Krishnan instructed officials to take up extensive awareness programmes at mandal and village levels.

Flagging off a GST awareness rally and an exhibition of agricultural, horticultural and machinery equipment stalls along with constituency MLA Konathala Rama Krishna here on Friday, the Collector mentioned that the farmers would immensely benefit from the new GST slabs.

She said that the reduction of GST on machinery from 12 percent to 5 percent for farmers in the agriculture and allied sectors will have a positive impact and improve their living standards. She stated that the tax on agricultural equipment such as tractors, tires, pumps has been reduced from the previous 12-18 percent to 5 percent. For example, by reducing the tax on a tractor worth Rs 6 lakh, farmers will save Rs 42,000, she informed.

Further, Vijaya Krishnan said that the tax on dairy, aquaculture, milk and cheese has been completely exempted. She explained that the tax on products like butter and ghee has come down to 5 percent.

MLA Konatha Rama Krishna mentioned that in order to provide support to the farmers, GST on goods, tools and agricultural machinery used in the agricultural and allied sectors has been reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent. The MLA said that the coalition government is taking steps to double the income of farmers and benefit their families to a large extent.

Underlining that the state has achieved significant progress in a very short time and is providing a number of welfare schemes, the MLA stated that the Super 6 programmes have become super successful.

The MLA stated that the Central government reduced GST worth about Rs 2.5 lakh crore and it would directly benefit the people of all sections. Later, the Collector and MLA proceeded for the rally driving a tractor to create awareness about the new GST reforms among the people. The tractor rally was organised from the NTR jaggery market yard to the Nehru Chowk four-road junction.

Anakapalli RDO Shaikh Aaisha, District Agriculture Officer Mohan Rao, District Horticulture Officer Sheikh Rahim, State Urban Finance Corporation Chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, former Legislative Council member Buddha Naga Jagadish, and State Gavara Corporation Chairman Malla Surendra participated in the programme.