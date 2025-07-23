With three blast furnaces in operation, RINL ramps up production

Live
- Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharat appreciates the efforts of RINL employees
- Assures complete support to the plant from the government of Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharat held discussions with directors of various departments and senior officials of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).
Visiting the plant in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the minister appreciated the efforts of RINL employees and stakeholders in reviving operations and steering the plant towards recovery.
A comprehensive presentation was given on the occasion, explaining the plant’s evolution, recent milestones achieved and future roadmap to the minister.Expressing satisfaction that the RINL had significantly ramped up production since last September, TG Bharat noted that the plant progressed from single blast furnace operation to all the three blast furnaces by July. He expressed confidence that with the stabilisation of blast furnace-3, the plant is on its course to achieve full capacity to reclaim its leadership in the steel sector. He advised the RINL management to adopt cost-saving strategies, including floating solar power installations and technological debottlenecking, to boost operational efficiency. He also assured complete support to the plant from the government of Andhra Pradesh.
Later, the Minister went through the model room and key production units and lauded the commitment of the RINL workforce.