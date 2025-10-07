Live
Withdraw decision toprivatise govt medical colleges: YSRCP
Nellore: Speaker sat the roundtable meeting headed by YSRCP here on Monday, demanded the coalition government to withdraw the decision of privatising medical colleges. Else, they warned of launching State-wide agitation. They also appealed all Opposition parties to extend their support for pressuring the government in this regard.
Speaking on the occasion, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that the government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hatched a conspiracy to hand over medical colleges to private persons under Private Public Partnership (PPP) mode.
Referring the comments made by the CM that the government has to spend Rs 6,000 crore for completing medical colleges, Kakani pointed out that that amount is just 2 per cent of the State budget. He criticised that Naidu did not want to continue medical colleges as they were all established during YSRCP regime.
MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged that handing over government-run medical colleges to private persons is nothing but political vengeance. He recalled that government medical colleges have played crucial role with its doctors and para medical staff saving hundreds of lives during Covid-19.
He urged Chief Minister Naidu to think over the issue twice for the benefit of poor people pursuing education in these colleges.