Withdrawal of nominations for Badvel by-election ended, 15 candidates in fray

The process of withdrawal of nominations for the Badvel by-election has ended on Wednesday wherein several candidates withdrew their nominations. After the withdrawal of nominations by several candidates, as many as 15 candidates are in the fray for polling on October 30. Three independent candidates withdrew their nominations today. Since the release of the notification, 27 nominations have been filed, nine were rejected in the consideration of nominations. Finally, after the withdrawal of nominations, 15 candidates are in the fray for the Badvel by-election.

On the other hand, the withdrawal of nominations process for the Huzurabad by-election also ended with twelve people withdrawn their nominations by which 30 candidates are in the fray. Former minister and BJP leader Etela Rajender's wife Jamuna, who filed her nomination in Huzurabad, has withdrawn her nomination.

Similarly, Congress rebel candidate Ontela Lingareddy, Independent candidates Suman Nayak, Vinod Kumar, Raj Kumar, Nurjahan Begum, and Mallikarjun withdrew their nominations. With this, the Huzurabad by-election will be held with two EVMs for 30 candidates.