Woman died under suspicious condition in West Godavari district

Jangareddigudem: A married woman was found dead under the suspicious condition at Jangareddigudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday. The deceased woman's husband said that she died after falling in the bathroom.

But the woman's brother and sister approached the police that her husband Praveen Kumar has killed her. According to the sources, Hemalatha (29), who works at a local photo studio has met with Praveen Kumar of P Savaram village in Kovvur Mandal and got a love marriage six years ago. After marriage, they resided at Nimmalagudem for some time. Recently, they shifted to Jangareddigudem and rented a house in front of the bus stand.

On Wednesday morning, Praveen phoned the deceased's brother Rampandu and said that Hemalatha has fallen in the bathroom and he is taking her to the government hospital. Immediately, Rampandu and his sister Leela reached the hospital, where Hemalatha was declared already died.

With this, they have approached the police that Praveen has killed their sister and pretending it as an accidental death. In the complaint, they said that Praveen uses to harass their sister for money. On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case, examined the incident site and took Praveen into their custody and investigating further.