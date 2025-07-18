Woman’s death sparks tension at private hospital

Kurnool: Tension prevailed at Sri Chakra Hospital here on Thursday following the death of a 24-year-old woman, allegedly due to medical negligence. The deceased, Anitha, a resident of Pamidi mandal in Anantapur district, was admitted to the hospital with high fever but reportedly did not receive timely and adequate medical attention. Family members of the deceased staged a protest at the hospital premises, holding the doctors and staff responsible for her death.

According to the family, Anitha developed a severe fever on July 14 and was brought to the private hospital on Tuesday. Her condition reportedly deteriorated later that night, and she passed away on Wednesday. Relatives alleged that the hospital failed to conduct basic diagnostic tests and showed gross negligence in handling her case. They further claimed that despite being in a critical condition, the hospital staff insisted on an outpatient slip before proceeding with treatment.

On Thursday morning, after news of the death spread, agitated family members gathered at the hospital and confronted the staff. The situation soon turned violent, with protesters smashing glass doors and furniture and engaging in heated arguments with the hospital personnel.

Local police rushed to the spot to control the situation and dispersed the crowd. Additional forces were deployed, and several family members were shifted to the police station to prevent further escalation.

Kurnool DSP Babu Prasad confirmed that a case has been registered at the IV Town police station based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s husband. An investigation has been launched, and the post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the hospital is yet to release an official statement. The bereaved family is demanding strict action against those responsible and questioning how a young woman could die from a common fever under professional care.