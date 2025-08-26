Women and Child Welfare Minister raises concern over false propaganda against her

Visakhapatnam: Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani pointed out that a section of the media is spreading false campaign against her as they are unable to bear her political growth.

Speaking at a media conference held at the Telugu Desam Party office on Monday, the minister asked for proof for the allegations made against her and demanded an apology within 24 hours.

The Women and Child Welfare Minister warned that she would file a defamation case against the news channel and vernacular daily that they are spreading baseless allegations against her from the beginning.

The minister explained that she rose from a TDP activist to the level of minister due to her passion for politics, hard work and dedication. However, she pointed out that some people are unable to tolerate her progress.

Sandhya Rani raised an objection to the false campaign against her after a person in her department was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials for his alleged involvement in corruption. She said that she was in no way connected to the person’s corruption.

The Women and Child Welfare Minister alleged that in the past, a false campaign was propagated on her daughter’s birthday celebration which was highly objectionable. Sandhya Rani clarified that she will file a complaint with the National and State ST Commissions about the false campaigns carried out by a section of people.