Work for progress of constituencies as per vision document: CM to MLAs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that MLAs must take the responsibility for executing ‘Vision Document’ plans in their respective constituencies.

The pilot phase includes four constituencies - Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri and Uravakonda - for which the vision documents have already been prepared. A framework for the remaining constituencies will be developed soon.

Presenting the Vision-2047 plan in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister explained how the State government will support MLAs in executing constituency development plans. He stressed district, municipal and village-level action plans and announced that district vision documents would be released in Collector meetings.

The Chief Minister said in alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047, AP has set a target of 15 per cent annual growth to transform the State into a 308 lakh crore economy by 2047, with a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh.

Specific plans are in place to develop Rayalaseema as a hub for horticulture, solar, wind and pumped energy projects. He said the government plans to uplift 35 lakh underprivileged individuals through the P4 programme, helping 20 lakh people in the first phase and 15 lakh in the second. Those who adopt and support the poor will receive government awards and recognition.

The Chief Minister said that Economic Growth Projections (2024-2047) include: Agriculture & allied sectors expected to grow from Rs 5.17 lakh crore (2024-25) to Rs 52.56 lakh crore (2047-48), industries projected to increase from Rs 3.40 lakh crore (2024-25) to Rs 74 lakh crore (2047-48) and services sector estimated to rise from Rs 6.12 lakh crore (2024-25) to Rs 155.88 lakh crore (2047-48). The overall GSDP to increase from Rs 15.93 lakh crore (2024-25) to Rs 308.11 lakh crore (2047-48) and per capita income from Rs 2.98 lakh (2024-25) to Rs 54.60 lakh (2047-48).

The Chief Minister said the 10 principles for achieving Swarna Andhra include poverty-free society, employment generation, skill development & human resources, water security, farmer-centric agri-tech growth, world-class infrastructure, efficient energy utilisation, quality manufacturing, Clean Andhra (Swachh Andhra) and Deep-tech innovation.

He said that the State government was going to implement a five stage vision framework including State Vision Plan, Sector-Specific Thematic Vision, District Vision Action Plan, Constituency Vision Action Plan and Mandal/Municipality Vision Action Plan.

Under this plan, 686 mandals have been assessed for strengths and opportunities. The focus is on agriculture, key growth engines, and five-year development targets for each sector.

Special district development strategies are also being implemented.

Besides Vision Monitoring System will be developed with MLA as chairperson, district-level officer as special officer, a young professional and five members from GSWS (Grama/Ward Secretariat Services).

This system will be overseen by the Constituency Vision Monitoring Unit. MLAs and officers will be ranked based on key performance indicators (KPIs).

Monthly digital dashboards will track progress, with reviews every two months by the Chief Secretary and every three months by the Chief Minister himself.