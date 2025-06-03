Live
Yoga Andhra event held successfully in Srikakulam with 7,000 participants
Highlights
The Yoga Andhra programme was met with an enthusiastic response in Peddaganagallavanipet, Srikakulam Rural Mandal, where it successfully attracted a crowd of 7,000 participants. The event, held on the beach, saw the participation of 5,000 fishermen and an additional 2,000 local employees.
The programme was inaugurated by MLA Shankar and the District Collector, marking a significant moment for community wellness initiatives in the region. The impressive turnout underscores the growing interest in yoga and holistic health practices among local residents.
